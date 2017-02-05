State police say 2 people have been killed on Arkansas roads

ST. PAUL, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas State Police say two people have been killed in separate accidents on state roads.

Troopers say 30-year-old Richard Keck of St. Paul died in a head-on collision Saturday in Madison County and 68-year-old Theodore Stiles of Springdale died Friday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Springdale.

A police report says Keck died when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line of Highway 23 near St. Paul and collided head-on with a truck, then caught fire. The report says a passenger in Keck's vehicle was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

Police say Stiles died when a southbound vehicle on Highway 71B made a left-hand turn and struck his northbound motorcycle.

The reports say the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both accidents.

