St. Jude holds 24th annual S'travaganza fundraiser

Many gathered at Ridgepoint Country Club on Super Bowl Sunday not only to watch the game but to also help fight childhood cancer.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital held its annual S'travaganza event, making it the 24th year to be exact. Over the years, the fundraiser has raised over $4 million dollars for the hospital.

The event included food, a silent auction, and a viewing of the Super Bowl on one of the 25 televisions.

Susan Cathcart has helped organize the event each year since 1993 and said she is proud of their effort to raise money for the hospital.

"One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to St. Jude's," said Cathcart. "We have a big corporate donor campaign, a small part of that campaign underwrites the what little cost we have."

She said much of the event's food was donated and each person helping with the event volunteered.

Cathcart said she is hoping to raise even more money than in the previous year.

"Last year we raised $468,000 after we paid all of our bills, and we would love to top that," she said.

Cathcart considers the S'travaganza a cause that remains close to her heart.

"We started planning it about a week after our daughter died at St. Jude's," she said. "In memory of our daughter as a way to give back to the hospital, we wanted a positive way to remember Donna."

She said she is so appreciative of the community's support of the event over the years and hopes to continue raising money for the hospital.

"The money we raise tonight might save a child you know," said Cathcart.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android