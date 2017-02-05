Walnut Ridge Children's Shelter hosts fundraiser - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Walnut Ridge Children's Shelter hosts fundraiser

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Walnut Ridge Children's Shelter hosted their first fundraising Super Bowl party on Sunday. 

Event organizers held the party at The Studio in downtown Walnut Ridge.  

The party included food as well as a silent auction and door prizes. 

This is one of twelve fundraisers the shelter coordinates that helps support the emergency shelter for foster children.

"The children's shelter has helped 977 children throughout Arkansas," said board member, Jana Caldwell.  

She said the event was all about raising money for the kids, but if anyone missed the event, Caldwell said anyone can drop off a donation at the shelter, 107 Benson Drive, anytime. 

Caldwell said being involved with the organization has opened her eyes to their needs. 

"When I got involved then I realized all this time I was thinking everybody at the children's shelter was a volunteer and all that, but it's not," she said.  "You have to pay the people, so there's a lot of money that goes out, utility bills, clothing, everything for the children."

