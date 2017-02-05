Governor announces intent to commute Bono man's sentence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to commute the 80-year prison sentence of a Bono man, making him immediately eligible for parole.

Hutchinson says he intends to commute the sentence of 58-year-old Jimmy Doyle, who was convicted in Randolph and Lawrence counties in 2004 on several drug and weapons charges. Hutchinson says the Randolph County sheriff has objected to the application.

Hutchinson's announcement Friday also includes plans to pardon six people who have completed all jail time, parole and probation requirements and paid all fines.

The six are Dawn Shirley Heymach of Ward; Harold Jones Jr. of Little Rock; Bradford Martin of Batesville; Jeremy Yeager of Van Buren; Reginald Johnson of Leesville, Louisiana, and David Ramsey of Cottonton, Alabama.

There is a 30-day public comment period before final action is taken.

