Maynard woman killed in crash

A Maynard woman has died after a single-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Cynthia Kelso, 58, was killed in the crash, according to Arkansas State Police.

In happened around 10:20 p.m. on Highway 328 in Maynard.

ASP states Kelso was headed west when the vehicle she was driving left the road and hit a large tree causing it to overturn.

Kelso was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to ASP.

