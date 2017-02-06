Worker says he's proud to work on new Hispanic Center

A worker said he is proud to help construct the new facility for the Hispanic Community Services Inc. Center.

According to a video on posted on the center’s Facebook page, one of the workers is Jose Daniel who explained what it means to be working on the project.

HCSI also said it’s thankful for all the work the men are doing and are glad they are part of the process.

The center had the groundbreaking for the new facility in Aug. 2016.

The project is expected to be complete by April 2017.

