Police investigate pharmacy break-in

Police investigate pharmacy break-in

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police search for a suspect after a pharmacy was broken into over the weekend.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, Officer Victor Garcia was called to Camp's Medical Pharmacy, 4109 E. Johnson Ave., around 4 a.m. Saturday in reference to a burglary alarm.

Once at the scene, the officer noted the front door glass was broken. He waited for another unit to help clear the area.

The owner and police reviewed security video to get a description of the suspect.

In the video, the suspect used some type of metal to break the glass.

At the time of the report, the owner did not know exactly what had been missing. Garcia advised the owner to contact JPD when she obtained a list and to make a copy of the surveillance video. 

The officer noted the suspect could have parked behind a nearby barbecue restaurant. He said the restaurant has "several cameras" behind the building.

Garcia also advised the pharmacy owner to try to get a copy of the video from the restaurant.

The case is still under investigation.

