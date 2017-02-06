Have a Heart for Art event planned in Corning - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, a Clay County community is celebrating the beauty of art.

The Corning Beautification Committee and the Corning School District Fine Arts Department are sponsoring Have a Heart for Art on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park Elementary School cafeteria in Corning.

Admission is free for the gallery showing that will display art from Corning School District students as well as community members.

According to the Corning Beautification Committee’s Facebook page, paintings, sketches, sculptures, pottery, and photography may all be entered.

You can message them for more details on entries.

The committee asks all artwork be at the cafeteria on Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.

Refreshments will be served at the show, and the committee encourages everyone to come out and support local art and community spirit. 

