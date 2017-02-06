Business opens at Reserve at Hill Park

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Monday morning the addition of the first company to move into the Reserve at Hill Park.

According to a news release, Arthritis & Rheumatism Associates will move into a 5,030-square-foot medical office. The move is the first of several companies expected to come to the area.

Reserve at Hill Park is a "27-acre lifestyle oriented office development conveniently situated off of Browns Lane within the Windover Park area in the center of Jonesboro," the news release stated.

Joshua Brown, principal broker at Haag Brown Commercial, stated an adjacent business is expected to move to the area in the next 30-60 days.

