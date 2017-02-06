Another suspect gets prison time for Lorado murder

The only suspect not to enter a guilty plea in the Lorado murder of a grocery store clerk is her husband, whose trial is scheduled for April after a third person pleaded guilty for their role in the crime.

Darrell Swan, 53, of Paragould pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of Stacy Quintana Monday morning, according to 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor Scott Ellington. Swan received a 30-year prison sentence.

Swan is the third of four suspects to enter a guilty plea.

Previously, Stacy Keplinger pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and Tracy Stone pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension.

Charles Quintana, Stacy Quintana's husband, will appear in court on murder charges later this year.

Stacy Quintana was found dead Dec. 23, 2015, at the Lorado Grocery Store.

Previous court documents stated Quintana's husband admitted to police that he planned the murder of his wife a few days before Christmas.

Charles Quintana is charged with capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and first-degree battery. He also reportedly admitted to the plot to kill his wife.

Greene County Sheriff David Carter said he was upset over their relationship. Charles Quintana and his wife had been separated for two years.

Carter stated that Charles supplied the gun used in the murder. Stone was charged with hindering apprehension since she knew about the robbery plot and was present at the time of the murder.

Keplinger shot and killed Stacy Quintana after she robbed her. She also stabbed another man in the attack.

