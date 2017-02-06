Man arrested after reported assault on woman

A man was arrested for assault after taking a report from a woman.

Jonesboro police officers were dispatched to the 1700-block of Magnolia Road to investigate the incident.

Officer Matthew McDaniel stated on Feb. 3 he and another officer met the victim whose voice was very shaky. She was also crying.

The 36-year-old woman accused Steven Eric Strickland, 35, of Jonesboro of cheating on her.

According to the incident report, the woman said Strickland then chased her to her car. When she tried to drive away, the man reportedly threw a handful of rocks at the car which also had her daughter inside.

Those rocks shattered the passenger side back window.

The woman told police she got out and Stickland got inside the car and drove it into their shed door. Damage was caused to the door and the front of the car, according to the report.

Strickland then got out of the car and the woman got back inside to drive away.

As she was doing so, Strickland reportedly attempted to punch the woman through the driver side front window.

The woman was able to leave and call police.

Strickland was arrested for second-degree assault on family and/or household member as well as a failure to appear felony warrant through the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center and has a court date set for Monday.

