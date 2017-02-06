Former MLB pitcher Al Hrabosky to be featured speaker at Grand S - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Former MLB pitcher Al Hrabosky to be featured speaker at Grand Slam Banquet

Al Hrabosky, keynote speaker for A-State Grand Slam banquet, played for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Al Hrabosky works as a TV announcer for St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Fox Sports Net.
Dani Smith, marketing director for A-State Athletics and head baseball coach Tommy Raffo appear on Mid-Day.
The “Mad Hungarian” made a name for himself using a blazing fastball and some antics on the pitcher’s mound. Sporting a Fu Manchu mustache and long hair, Hrabosky would stomp back of the mound to psych himself up.

“His routine kind of disrupted the batters as far as their timing and what they were able to do at the plate,” Tommy Raffo, head baseball coach for the Arkansas State Red Wolves said.“He’s a left-handed pitcher that was drafted and signed with the Cardinals as a first round pick and played with the Royals and the Braves.”

Hrabosky is the keynote speaker for the 2017 Grand Slam Banquet happening Tues., Feb. 14 at the A-State Convocation Center.

Hrabosky pitched in 13 major league seasons from 1970-1982, with the first eight coming as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. His best season came in 1975 when he registered a 13-3 record with a 1.66 ERA and 97 innings pitched.

Doors for the event open at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased through the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or send an email to RedWolvesFoundation@astate.edu.

“There will be a live auction and a silent auction,” Dani Smith, A-State Athletics marketing director said. “We’ve got some exciting things planned for the fans that evening.” Smith explained that the banquet is a good time to meet and greet student athletes.

“You’ll get a chance to learn about how you can expect to see on the diamond,” Smith said. “It’s an exclusive time to meet those who are a part of the baseball team.”

The event will feature a photo booth and a 50/50 raffle. The team will also be presenting the Ed Way Heart and Hustle Award.

“This event has been very much community-oriented,” Coach Raffo said. “We feel, as part of this program, A-State Baseball, giving back to this community this fall through Miracle League and the Salvation Army Celebrity bell-ringing event, we want to be involved in the community. This last 8-9 years have been fantastic for us to be able to let people know that this is opening time for baseball. This kind of starts the season for us with the Grand Slam—and so to have our community come back and share in these times is really neat.”

Several ticket options are available for Grand Slam tickets. Grand Slam tables are available for $600 and a Heavy Hitter deal for $1,000 includes premium table location, an autographed baseball by Hrabosky and an exclusive reception with a personal photo with Hrabosky prior to the event.

Table options include eight guests or seven with an A-State baseball player. Individual tickets are $75 and youth tickets (13 and under) are available for $25.

Funds raised through the Grand Slam banquet go into the baseball program. The monies have helped with stadium and locker room improvements and new indoor/outdoor batting cages. 

