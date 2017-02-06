Authorities rule Paragould shooting a "murder suicide"

According to Lt. Ken Jackson of the Paragould Police Department, the shooting Saturday in which two people were found dead is being considered a murder- suicide.

Authorities have also released the names of the two people found dead - Billy Householder, 47, and Christopher Gregory, 23, both of Paragould. Jackson said authorities believe Householder shot Gregory, then Householder shot himself. Also, an 18-year-old was also shot at during the incident but was not harmed, Jackson said.

