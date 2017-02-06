Man faces breaking or entering, theft charges

A Clay County man reportedly admitted breaking into a vehicle, stealing credit and debit cards after a two-county investigation into the man, authorities said Monday.

Steven Christopher Caico of Corning was arrested on suspicion of two counts of breaking or entering and theft of property in connection with the Jan. 24 break-ins at a Greene County farm shop and an 18-wheeler.

According to Greene County Chief Deputy Rick Mellow, Deputy John Jenkins went to Greene 626 Road about the 18-wheeler break-in.

The victim told police they noticed several items strewn throughout the cab.

"As the victim climbed into the cab, he noticed items missing from inside of his wallet," Mellow said, noting two credit cards and a debit card were taken.

Later that day, Clay County deputies and Corning police went to do a probation search at a home in Corning and found Caico.

"The defendant broke down and stated he had broken into an 18-wheeler and a shop building in Greene County and all the property was stolen," Mellow said.

Caico then reached into his pocket and pulled out the credit cards, police said.

Greene County authorities later interviewed Caico on Feb. 1 about the break-in.

"The defendant stated that he was using methamphetamine and traveling on gravel roads," Mellow said. "When he came across an 18-wheeler parked at a residence, the defendant stated that he entered the 18-wheeler first and discovered a wallet, where he stole three credit cards. The defendant went on to state that he then entered the shop building on the same property and after some time, stole 126 items out of the shop. The defendant loaded all 126 items in his vehicle, then went to Corning where he was residing."

