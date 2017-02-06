Two arrested in drug case

A pair of Greene County residents will face drug delivery and distribution charges after a two-month undercover investigation by Greene County deputies.

Little Joe Wilson and Amber L. Mansfield, both of Paragould, were arrested Saturday on suspicion of delivery of meth or cocaine and distribution of drugs near certain facilities.

According to an incident report from the Greene County Sheriff's Department, Wilson was arrested on a warrant in connection with a Dec. 15 undercover buy at an apartment on B Street in Paragould while Mansfield was arrested on a warrant in connection with a Dec. 21 controlled buy at a parking lot on West Northend Avenue in Paragould.

Greene County deputies went to another apartment on B Street Saturday in order to look for Wilson.

Wilson answered the door but quickly left, police said.

"The defendant slammed the door and began to barricade the door," the report from Lt. Mike Ryles noted.

Wilson then took off running to the back of the apartment as Mansfield went back to answer the door.

"The deputies began to clear the apartment for the defendant but was unable to find the defendant. While clearing the apartment, one of the deputies fell through a large hole cut out in the floor of the laundry room. At that time, deputies began checking in the crawlspace under the apartment. The defendant was later discovered hiding in the crawl space and then was taken into custody," Ryles said in the report.

Police later found 18 small bags of meth near where Wilson was taken into custody, Ryles said.

