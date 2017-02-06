New playground at Pocahontas park raises concerns - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New playground at Pocahontas park raises concerns

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Residents in the Pocahontas area are concerned about the new playground that will sit a few feet away from the Black River in Overlook Park.

According to Mark Tanner, Park and Recreation Director of Pocahontas, placing the playground near the Black River won't be an issue.

He said before they began construction in the middle of Overlook Park, they made sure that the playground was going to be built high enough to prevent future flooding.

"If you go down there you'll notice that it's on a mound," he said. "And, it also has mulch built up around it."

However, Mark said the flood stage of the Black River is approximately 20 feet. He said future flooding will not affect the kids play area.

"I've never really seen it like over maybe a foot," he said."We're well above that flooded stage area. Unless we have a massive flood like we've had a few years back...we should be okay." 

The funding of the new playground was done by the Arkansas Department of Heritage. Also, the City of Pocahontas received a $12,000 grant from Game Time Company.

Mark also said they're adding other features next to the playground for parents.

"Mother's can workout and they can also watch their children play at the same time," he said."There will be some more exercise equipment added probably within the next month."

Tanner said they plan to complete the project by March.

