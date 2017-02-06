Brantley Gilbert heading to Verizon Arena - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Brantley Gilbert heading to Verizon Arena

Brantley Gilbert (Source: Brantley Gilbert official website) Brantley Gilbert (Source: Brantley Gilbert official website)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A country music artist who sings about the weekend will kick off a weekend this spring with a concert in North Little Rock. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, Brantley Gilbert and his "The Devil Don't Sleep" tour will be at Verizon Arena on April 21. 

Special guests for the concert include Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, and Brian Davis. 

Tickets go on sale Feb. 10 at the Verizon Arena box office. 

