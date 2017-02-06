Pocahontas High School joins in with Make-A-Wish

Students of Pocahontas High are joining together with sponsors across Northeast Arkansas to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Tracey Gholsom, school's nurse, said this is Pocahontas High's first time giving back to the foundation.

Gholsom said her son became a wish-kid back in 2015. She said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"His sponsor contacted me and asked if Pocahontas would like to be involved," she said. "We have some kids in the district that also been wish-kids; so it was something that we were definitely interested in."

Gholsom said because of the Make-A-Wish foundation, her son got to go to Oklahoma City to meet two of his favorite NBA players, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

"We traveled to Oklahoma City and we got to hang out with Kevin and meet the whole team," she said. "It was as really neat experience."

Pocahontas 'Make-A-Wish Star Wall' is outside of Nurse Tracey's office for students and staff to donate $1 to the foundation.

