Pocahontas High School joins in with Make-A-Wish - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pocahontas High School joins in with Make-A-Wish

(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

Students of Pocahontas High are joining together with sponsors across Northeast Arkansas to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Tracey Gholsom, school's nurse, said this is Pocahontas High's first time giving back to the foundation.

Gholsom said her son became a wish-kid back in 2015. She said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"His sponsor contacted me and asked if Pocahontas would like to be involved," she said. "We have some kids in the district that also been wish-kids; so it was something that we were definitely interested in."

Gholsom said because of the Make-A-Wish foundation, her son got to go to Oklahoma City to meet two of his favorite NBA players, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

"We traveled to Oklahoma City and we got to hang out with Kevin and meet the whole team," she said. "It was as really neat experience."

Pocahontas 'Make-A-Wish Star Wall' is outside of Nurse Tracey's office for students and staff to donate $1 to the foundation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:50:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:17:00 GMT
    Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

  • New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

  • BREAKING

    New grocery store opens

    New grocery store opens

    Tuesday, December 20 2016 12:57 PM EST2016-12-20 17:57:59 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:17:25 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly