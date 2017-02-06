State Senate approves sex offender bill

A state Senate bill that would seek to ban certain sex offenders from going to a public school campus cleared a hurdle Monday in the Senate.

The state Senate voted 30-0 to approve Senate Bill 32, sponsored by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana. According to the bill, a Level 3 or Level 4 sex offender would not be allowed on a public school campus unless the sex offender is a student, is attending a graduation or baccalaureate ceremony, is taking medicine, food, or personal items to a student directly to the school office or attending a parent-teacher conference.

The bill, which cleared a Senate committee Jan. 24, now heads to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

