State Senate approves sex offender bill - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

State Senate approves sex offender bill

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana (Source: Arkansas State Senate) Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana (Source: Arkansas State Senate)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A state Senate bill that would seek to ban certain sex offenders from going to a public school campus cleared a hurdle Monday in the Senate. 

The state Senate voted 30-0 to approve Senate Bill 32, sponsored by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana. According to the bill, a Level 3 or Level 4 sex offender would not be allowed on a public school campus unless the sex offender is a student, is attending a graduation or baccalaureate ceremony, is taking medicine, food, or personal items to a student directly to the school office or attending a parent-teacher conference. 

The bill, which cleared a Senate committee Jan. 24, now heads to the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. 

