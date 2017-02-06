Arkansas lawmakers OK change in higher education funding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas lawmakers OK change in higher education funding

Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT) Arkansas State Capitol (Source: KAIT)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have given their final approval and sent to the governor to a plan to link college and university funding to factors such as the number of students who complete their degrees.

The Senate on Monday voted 32-1 for a bill requiring the state to adopt a "performance-based" model for funding higher education rather than basing the money on enrollment. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he'd call for increasing higher education funding $10 million in 2018 if lawmakers approve the plan.

The state's colleges and universities received about $733 million in the state's current $5.3 billion budget, and that funding would not change in the fiscal year that begins July 1 under the governor's proposed budget.

The bill now heads to Hutchinson's desk.

