Three schools finalist in EAST awards

Three Region 8 schools are finalists for awards given by school technology program.

According to a news release, Environmental and Spatial Technology Inc. or EAST Initiative promotes service learning through the use of technology.

They have named Armorel High School and Buffalo Island Central High School as finalists for the 2017 Timothy R. Stephenson Founder’s Award.

Armorel High School, Buffalo Island Central High School, and Nettleton High School’s 11-12 Program have also been named finalists for the Award of Excellence.

The Founder’s Award recognized three districts and their achievements in student growth, project sophistication and innovation, and community and collaboration. The five finalists for the award were chosen among 236 EAST schools in five states.

An award of excellence will also be given to one school in each of the three categories.

The awards will be handed out at the 2017 EAST Conference on March 15 in the Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.

