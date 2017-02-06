Three schools finalist in EAST awards - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Three schools finalist in EAST awards

(Source: EAST Initiative via website) (Source: EAST Initiative via website)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

Three Region 8 schools are finalists for awards given by school technology program.

According to a news release, Environmental and Spatial Technology Inc. or EAST Initiative promotes service learning through the use of technology.

They have named Armorel High School and Buffalo Island Central High School as finalists for the 2017 Timothy R. Stephenson Founder’s Award.

Armorel High School, Buffalo Island Central High School, and Nettleton High School’s 11-12 Program have also been named finalists for the Award of Excellence.

The Founder’s Award recognized three districts and their achievements in student growth, project sophistication and innovation, and community and collaboration. The five finalists for the award were chosen among 236 EAST schools in five states.

An award of excellence will also be given to one school in each of the three categories.

The awards will be handed out at the 2017 EAST Conference on March 15 in the Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:50:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:17:00 GMT
    Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

  • New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

  • BREAKING

    New grocery store opens

    New grocery store opens

    Tuesday, December 20 2016 12:57 PM EST2016-12-20 17:57:59 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:17:25 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly