Watermelon Festival announces 2017 headliner - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Watermelon Festival announces 2017 headliner

(Source: Daryle Singletary's official website) (Source: Daryle Singletary's official website)
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A man who sings about "Too Much Fun" will travel to Northeast Arkansas this summer to perform at a long time festival. 

According to officials with the Cave City Watermelon Festival, Daryle Singletary will be the main event entertainment on July 29 and will perform some of his songs including songs from a new album, "There's Still A Little Country Left." 

Another artist who will perform March 17 in Jonesboro, Vince Gill, also performs with Singletary on one of the songs on the album,  "Say Hello to Heaven." 

This year's festival will run from July 27-29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:50:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:17:00 GMT
    Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

  • New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

  • BREAKING

    New grocery store opens

    New grocery store opens

    Tuesday, December 20 2016 12:57 PM EST2016-12-20 17:57:59 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:17:25 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly