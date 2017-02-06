Watermelon Festival announces 2017 headliner

A man who sings about "Too Much Fun" will travel to Northeast Arkansas this summer to perform at a long time festival.

According to officials with the Cave City Watermelon Festival, Daryle Singletary will be the main event entertainment on July 29 and will perform some of his songs including songs from a new album, "There's Still A Little Country Left."

Another artist who will perform March 17 in Jonesboro, Vince Gill, also performs with Singletary on one of the songs on the album, "Say Hello to Heaven."

This year's festival will run from July 27-29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android