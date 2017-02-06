2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Lawrence Co.

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Region 8 over the weekend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was centered just north of Lawrence County Road 290 between Strawberry and Lynn.

It struck at 7:32 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the USGS, nobody reported feeling the quake.

