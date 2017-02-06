Rep. Crawford talks agriculture, Obamacare with TB&P

The selection of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture will help the Natural State as well as the nation, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, told content partner Talk Business and Politics.

Crawford, who serves the House Agriculture Committee, was a guest on the show, hosted by Roby Brock and airs on KAIT each Sunday at 10 a.m.

Crawford said the selection of Perdue can help southern agriculture in a somewhat difficult time.

“I think that’s going to help provide a geographic balance that has been lacking in agriculture, certainly in policy development, for as long as I can remember. We’re just strictly outnumbered. We’ve seen tweets from members from up north that they wanted somebody from the Midwest. They’ve had somebody from the Midwest for the last 24 years,” Crawford said.

Crawford said Perdue, who must be confirmed by the Senate, can provide the region a strong seat at the table, especially on policy.

“I think it was a good pick, it provides some geographic balance. The reality is, at the legislative level, we’re outnumbered, and so, it’s a lot easier to see Midwest priorities reflected in farm policy. Whereas we have, now, a counterbalance in the administration to help develop that in a way that’s a little more fair and a little more respective of the geographic disparity and the cultural and agricultural practices that are different around the country. So I think that’s a good pick.”

Crawford also discussed the issue of Obamacare. He said the repeal of the federal healthcare law is likely to be done in a piecemeal approach.

“Because Obamacare is an all-inclusive, over-arching piece of legislation, they expect that what replaces it would be an over-arching piece of legislation with a name. And I’m not sure that that’s necessarily going to happen,” he said. “Whatever you might call it, the antithesis of Obamacare, are you going to call it Trumpcare? I don’t know. I don’t know that you’re going to see a single piece of legislation that fully repeals and replaces Obamacare. It’s going to come in a series of actions that take place not only at the executive level but at the agency level and also at the legislative level to address that. As a single piece of legislation, I don’t know.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android