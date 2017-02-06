Rep. Crawford talks agriculture, Obamacare with TB&P - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Rep. Crawford talks agriculture, Obamacare with TB&P

Rep. Rick Crawford Rep. Rick Crawford
(KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) -

The selection of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture will help the Natural State as well as the nation, U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, told content partner Talk Business and Politics

Crawford, who serves the House Agriculture Committee, was a guest on the show, hosted by Roby Brock and airs on KAIT each Sunday at 10 a.m.

Crawford said the selection of Perdue can help southern agriculture in a somewhat difficult time. 

“I think that’s going to help provide a geographic balance that has been lacking in agriculture, certainly in policy development, for as long as I can remember. We’re just strictly outnumbered. We’ve seen tweets from members from up north that they wanted somebody from the Midwest. They’ve had somebody from the Midwest for the last 24 years,” Crawford said.

Crawford said Perdue, who must be confirmed by the Senate, can provide the region a strong seat at the table, especially on policy.

“I think it was a good pick, it provides some geographic balance. The reality is, at the legislative level, we’re outnumbered, and so, it’s a lot easier to see Midwest priorities reflected in farm policy. Whereas we have, now, a counterbalance in the administration to help develop that in a way that’s a little more fair and a little more respective of the geographic disparity and the cultural and agricultural practices that are different around the country. So I think that’s a good pick.”

Crawford also discussed the issue of Obamacare. He said the repeal of the federal healthcare law is likely to be done in a piecemeal approach. 

“Because Obamacare is an all-inclusive, over-arching piece of legislation, they expect that what replaces it would be an over-arching piece of legislation with a name. And I’m not sure that that’s necessarily going to happen,” he said. “Whatever you might call it, the antithesis of Obamacare, are you going to call it Trumpcare? I don’t know. I don’t know that you’re going to see a single piece of legislation that fully repeals and replaces Obamacare. It’s going to come in a series of actions that take place not only at the executive level but at the agency level and also at the legislative level to address that. As a single piece of legislation, I don’t know.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Police investigate possible pipe bomb

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-10 22:50:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:17:00 GMT
    Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)Walnut Ridge police and Arkansas State Police responded to a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. (Source: KAIT)

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

    According to Walnut Ridge police, authorities responded Wednesday afternoon to the report of a possible pipe bomb on East Elm Street. Walnut Ridge police blocked off the area and called in the Arkansas State Police bomb squad to look at the suspicious device. 

  • New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

  • BREAKING

    New grocery store opens

    New grocery store opens

    Tuesday, December 20 2016 12:57 PM EST2016-12-20 17:57:59 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:17:25 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly