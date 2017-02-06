Harrisburg officials hope to build with facade grant program

An economic development group in Poinsett County is looking at a way to help improve the exterior of buildings and other capital improvements.

Officials with the Harrisburg Economic Development Commission are accepting applications for renovation grants until 4 p.m. March 6.

The group sets aside $10,000 each year to be dedicated to help small businesses in Harrisburg. In addition to the exterior of the buildings, the money can be used to revamp parking lots and grounds.

Anyone interested in participating can email the chamber at harrisburgchamber2015@gmail.com or visit their office at 200 East Jackson Street to pick up an application.

