A-State Places School-Record 216 on Athletics Director's Honor Roll

JONESBORO, Ark. (2/6/17) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department spent halftime of its men’s basketball game Monday night at the Convocation Center honoring its fall 2016 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, which featured a school-record 216 student-athletes who helped the Red Wolves achieve a new all-time-high 3.094 all-department GPA last semester.

A-State has now set a new single-semester school record for the highest all-department GPA each of the last four years. The Red Wolves’ most recent fall GPA came on the heels of their all-department 3.056 GPA for the entire 2015-16 academic year, which was also a school record.

Representing 57 percent of all A-State student-athletes, the 216 AD’s Honor Roll members topped the previous school-record of 214 on the fall 2015 list. A student-athlete must achieve at least a 3.0 GPA to be placed on the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll.

Ten A-State teams ended last semester with at least a 3.0 GPA and 42 student-athletes achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA. The football team’s 60 players on the list were the most among all programs, followed by women’s track and field with 29. The baseball, men’s track and field and women’s soccer teams also had at least 20 student-athletes make the AD’s Honor Roll, while every program had at least four student-athletes on the list.

The fall 2016 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll is just one example of how the Red Wolves’ academic success continues to rise. The athletics department’s most recent (July 2016) Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 79 was its all-time high.

Additionally, A-State’s latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 968, published in the spring of 2016, tied the school record originally obtained the year before. Arkansas State also led all Sun Belt Conference schools with four teams (women’s bowling, women’s tennis, women’s golf and men’s cross country) earning an APR Public Recognition Award from the NCAA on April 13, 2016. The award is issued for producing a multi-year APR in the top 10 percent of all teams in the nation in their respective sport.

The Arkansas State Athletics Department will hold its annual stAte Awards at the conclusion of the spring semester to celebrate the academic and athletic accomplishments of its student-athletes.

FALL 2016 A-STATE ATHLETICS DIRECTOR’S HONOR ROLL

BASEBALL: Bryan Ayers, Jake Bakamus, Derek Birginske, Jeremy Brown, Collin Cahill, Justin Felix, Alex Howard, Tanner Kirby, Daltan Lovell, Tyler Mitzel, Chase Nix, JD Rainwater, Cullen Ray, Conrad Ray, Bo Ritter, Garrett Rucker, Joe Schrimpf, Grant Schroeder, Brandon Stuckenschneider, Casey Vaughan, Eric Wilcoxson, Blake Wynn, Tyler Zuber

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Charles Foster, Connor Kern, Deven Simms, Donte Thomas

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Brittany Fowler, Aaliyah Dominick-Warren, Madison Heckert, Ogo Obinabo, Dominique Oliver, Starr Taylor

WOMEN’S BOWLING: Julia Huren, Jordan Kasza, Nicole Mikaelian, Shynia O'Neal, Haley Richard, Jordan Richard, Jadee Scott-Jones, Samantha Wallace, Brooke Wood

MEN’S CROSS COUNTY: Sean Adams, Heinrich Herbst, Dawid Jacobs, Christopher Owen, Rhett Raibley, Parker Sitton, Mark Talarico

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Samantha Brainard, Anaelle Charles, Christin Dornback, Rebecca Eldien, Elizabeth Gillette, Lindsey Mills, Erin Nunan, Andrea Pérez Algarra, Hannah Shelby, Brianne Van Voorhis, Jessica Weiss, Zoie Wilson

FOOTBALL: Jacob Atnip, Omar Bayless, Brandon Berg, Lanard Bonner, Logan Bonner, Christian Booker, William Bradley-King, Cody Brown, Javier Carbonell, Caleb Caston, Tajhea Chambers, Jemar Clark, Arnold Cunningham, Cameron Echols-Luper, Bobby Edmonds, Kendrick Edwards, Troy Elliott, Trenton Ellis, Ryan Eustace, Jamal Fontenot, Tyrone Harris, Jamaris Hart, Quanterio Heath, Jonah Hill, Katon Hill, Joseph Houston, Mark Johnson, Avery Johnson, Jamal Jones, Warren Leapheart, Davion Liner, Kirkland Louis, Blake Mack, Chauncey Mason, Robert Maxwell, Justin McInnis, Tylan Mimbs, Devin Mondie, Jordan Papyion-Richard, Princeton Pitts, Shawn Rainer, Donovan Ransom, Corban Richardson, Griffin Riggs, Charles Robison, Darius Rosser, Kendall Sanders, John Sexton, Jacob Still, Malachi Stout, Sterling Stowers, Ben Sukut, Bralen Summons, Jake Swalley, Blaise Taylor, Chad Voytik, Thomas Weldon, Sawyer Williams, Brandon Williams, Kyle Wilson

MEN’S GOLF: Matt Cole, Nikolaj Dahl, Andrew Huseman, Patrik Jericha, Matt Loiacano, Tanner Napier, Zan Luka Stirn, Joel Wendin

WOMEN’S GOLF: Maci Brooks, Sarah Childers, Beth Ann Compton, Kirsten Garner, Grayson Gladden, Aracelly Jimenez Rios, Monica Lieving, Marisa Marquez, Emma Miller

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Amy Andrea, Lindsey Brochu, Tayler Carter, Julie Chambers, Hannah Davis, Shayla Dixon, Abby Harris, Annica Karlsson, Darah Merritt, Dana O'Boye, Katherine Padgett, Alexis Philippe, Kelsey Ponder, Bailey Reed, Taylor Schneider, Kendall Selig, Michaela Supple, Sutton Wester, Lara White, Briana Williams

WOMEN’S TENNIS: Julie Gauguery, Sabina Jeresic, Shelby King, Victoria Pisani, Victoria Roberts

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Samuel Bell, Coleton Clifft, Christopher Collins, Kden Fortune-Johnson, Luke Hampton, Shane Harris, Christopher Hill, Amari James, Isaiah Kittrell, David Phillips, Rudolph Pienaar, Viorel Ravar Ladislau, Justin Riley, Ty Robinson, Tiaan Steenkamp

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Shemiah Brooks, Nadezda Buntic, Lucianne Burner, Erika Christian, Trevene Cowan, Erin Farmer, Annette Gaskins, Danielle Lorenz, Arabriaun Mack, Emily Mallet, Darragh May, Sarah Michael, Megan Reese, Viktoriia Sadokhina, Kristen Sink, Alexandria Skouras, Lauren Smith, De'Airis Weakley

VOLLEYBALL: Lindsay Cline, Kenzie Fields, Jess Heuertz, Shelby Holmes, Drew Jones, Nicole Knight, Carlisa May, Anna Murphy, Diane Phillips, Kelsey Reis, Markie Schaedig, Madison Turner, Jessica Uke, Mallory Warrington, Brentlee Weaver