Lightning hits gas line near Jonesboro home

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Lightning is believed to be the cause of a small fire in south Jonesboro.

According to firefighters on the scene, lightning struck near a home just off Forrest Hill Road early Tuesday morning.

The strike reportedly hit a gas line, water line, and utility pole.

A small fire was still burning around 5 a.m.

CenterPoint Energy crews were called to the scene to shut the gas line down so crews can extinguish the fire.

No one was injured.

