AR law allows men to block wives' abortions

A new Arkansas law banning a procedure used in second-trimester abortions is gaining more attention after a clause was found that involves the father.

Little Rock NBC-affiliate KARK reports the clause buried in the bill would allow the husband of a woman having this type of abortion, if he's the baby's father, to sue the doctor to keep his wife from having the procedure done, even if he raped her.

"That would be so outrageous. But they don't see the outrage in constantly putting the thumb on women to dictate what they can do and not do," Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock said about the law.

Meanwhile, Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View defends the new law.

"I think a woman does have control over her own body, but when you have created a life, you created a life with someone else," Irvin told KARK.

The bill is scheduled to go before a House committee Tuesday.

Click here to read more about how the ACLU of Arkansas plans to challenge the law.

