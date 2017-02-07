Power outages reported as morning storms move through - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Power outages reported as morning storms move through

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

As rain and thunderstorms continue to move out of northeast Arkansas, some are experiencing power outages.

According to the Entergy Arkansas, Inc. outage map, about 575 customers in Poinsett County experienced an outage Tuesday morning.

Craighead Electric Cooperative is showing spotty power loss on their outage map as well as customers of the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative.

