AR officer comes to rescue of 'Walking Dead' actor's mother

BENTON, AR (KAIT) -

In the post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled world of "The Walking Dead" it's nice to get some help once in a while. One character of that show known for rescuing others thanked a real-life officer for helping his mother.

According to the Benton Police Department Facebook page, Officer Stovall was working Interstate 30 when he helped a motorist jumpstart her car and find a mechanic.

Not too long after that, the officer would get a shoutout on Twitter from Norman Reedus, the crossbow-toting, motorcycle-riding, zombie-killing Daryl Dixon, from the hit AMC series.

Reedus thanked the officer for "rescuing my mom."

"I didn't know at the time that she was the mom of a big Hollywood movie and TV star," Officer Stovall said in the post. "But I definitely know now!"

Police state helping stranded motorists on I-30 is nothing new for the officer and added that he was "just doing his duty."

