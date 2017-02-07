AR officer comes to rescue of 'Walking Dead' actor's mother

In the post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled world of "The Walking Dead" it's nice to get some help once in a while. One character of that show known for rescuing others thanked a real-life officer for helping his mother.

According to the Benton Police Department Facebook page, Officer Stovall was working Interstate 30 when he helped a motorist jumpstart her car and find a mechanic.

Not too long after that, the officer would get a shoutout on Twitter from Norman Reedus, the crossbow-toting, motorcycle-riding, zombie-killing Daryl Dixon, from the hit AMC series.

Reedus thanked the officer for "rescuing my mom."

Thank you officer Stovall from the Benton police dept for rescuing my mom when her car broke down Thank u sir!!! pic.twitter.com/w80bkzHbyB — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) February 3, 2017

"I didn't know at the time that she was the mom of a big Hollywood movie and TV star," Officer Stovall said in the post. "But I definitely know now!"

Police state helping stranded motorists on I-30 is nothing new for the officer and added that he was "just doing his duty."

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android