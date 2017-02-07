Disabled veteran fends off burglar with baseball bat

When a would-be burglar broke in on a disabled veteran, the victim took matters and a bat into his own hands.

Just before 10:30 Monday night, the man said he heard someone enter his home in the 1600-block of Dupwe Drive through the garage.

The man thought it was his girlfriend, but when he looked downstairs, he could tell it was not her.

When the unknown male suspect began walking up the stairs, the man told police he grabbed a bat and struck the suspect in the ribs.

The would-be burglar then ran from the house, heading south on Dupwe.

The victim described the suspect as being a 6’ tall white or Hispanic man with dark-colored hair. The man wore a gray hoodie or sweatshirt with dark blue jeans.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android