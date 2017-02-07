Work to repair Region 8 museum underway

Work is underway to begin renovations to the Rector Community Museum.

The board of directors voted to allocate funds from the museum treasury to begin repairs to the second story roof of the Underwood building after not getting the needed materials through donation.

The board began a fundraiser to cover the initial cost of the project and has since taken in donations, honorariums, memorials and monetary donations to help begin work on the roof.

“We've worked for two years to save this building for the Museum,” said Johnny Williams, president of the Rector Community Museum Board. “We've struggled against water from rain and snow, have shored up the interior ceiling, and have worked tirelessly to raise funds. People in the community and donors can see that progress is being made and their donations are at work for the Rector Community Museum."

After several bids were presented, board members chose to work with Billy Mitchell of Mitchell Specialties to begin work on the project.

Although initial funding is in, Williams said donations are still needed to continue improvements and show progress when they submit their next grant proposal.

Donations can be mailed to the following address:

Rector Community Museum Inc, PO Box 313, Rector AR, 72461.

Volunteers are also needed to help with painting and removing staples and nails from the ceiling.

