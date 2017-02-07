Alleged bootlegger told cops he "liked to have parties"

Just some of the beer and alcohol police say they seized during a bootlegging bust. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)

A suspected bootlegger told police he had to “put food on the table and liked to have parties.”

While on patrol early Tuesday morning, Officer Trey Chism spotted 42-year-old Tyree Banks walking “down the center of the road near the intersection of Melrose and Word.”

After learning that Banks was on parole and had a search waiver on file, Chism and Officer Connor Baldwin escorted Banks to his home in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights, the initial incident report stated.

While searching the home, Chism noted two closets and a refrigerator with hinge locks on them.

Once unlocked, Chism said he found several 30-packs of beer in the refrigerator. Inside the closets he located “several cases of alcohol.”

He also noticed “several empty 30-pack cases and cases of alcohol throughout the house,” the report said.

In a shed behind the house, Chism found another refrigerator containing 12 30-packs of beer.

In addition to the beer and alcohol, the officers also reported finding a marijuana cigarette in the home and a box of bullets, but they did not find a firearm.

When asked about the suspected bootlegging, Chism said Banks told him “that he had to put food on the table and liked to have parties.”

Baldwin took Banks to the Craighead County Detention Center and booked him on suspicion of sale/barter/possession for sale or barter in a dry area, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than 4 ounces, and a probation violation.

He is being held on a surety bond of $950 awaiting a probable cause hearing, as well as a parole hold.

