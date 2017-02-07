17-month-old boy found safe after abduction, suspect arrested

Yimi Navarro-Cruz (left) is a non-custodial father accused of abducting Jimmy Fernando Bonilla (right). (Source: Conway Police Dept. via Twitter)

Police say a toddler who was taken by his non-custodial father was found safe Tuesday.

Conway police told ABC-affiliate KATV 17-month-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla was taken at knife-point by 23-year-old Yimi Navarro-Cruz early Tuesday morning.

A Level II Morgan Nick Amber Alert had been issued for the child until he was later found unharmed.

Navarro-Cruz is in police custody.

