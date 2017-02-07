JPD: Thieves used stolen pickup to smash into store, steal guns

Jonesboro police say as many as four burglars used a stolen pickup truck to smash their way into a pawn shop and take dozens of guns.

Surveillance video captured the Sunday night vehicular smash and grab at Turtle Creek Pawn Shop, 3610 E. Highland.

Investigators said the suspects, wearing masks and gloves, used a stolen GMC pickup truck to ram in the back door and enter the business.

Once inside, the suspects smashed seven display cases and stole at least 64 weapons, the initial incident report said.

Police later found the pickup truck wrecked and abandoned approximately 200 yards away from the store. Damage to the truck appeared to be consistent with ramming the business, the report said.

Detectives seized two rifles, a hammer and an ammunition magazine for processing.

Anyone with information on this burglary should contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android