JPD: Thieves used stolen pickup to smash into store, steal guns - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Thieves used stolen pickup to smash into store, steal guns

(Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
(Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police say as many as four burglars used a stolen pickup truck to smash their way into a pawn shop and take dozens of guns.

Surveillance video captured the Sunday night vehicular smash and grab at Turtle Creek Pawn Shop, 3610 E. Highland.

Investigators said the suspects, wearing masks and gloves, used a stolen GMC pickup truck to ram in the back door and enter the business.

Once inside, the suspects smashed seven display cases and stole at least 64 weapons, the initial incident report said.

Police later found the pickup truck wrecked and abandoned approximately 200 yards away from the store. Damage to the truck appeared to be consistent with ramming the business, the report said.

Detectives seized two rifles, a hammer and an ammunition magazine for processing.

Anyone with information on this burglary should contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:48:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:11:13 GMT
    Millie Walling (Source: Family)Millie Walling (Source: Family)

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

  • Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:04:47 GMT
    Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

  • Students graduate, learn leadership

    Students graduate, learn leadership

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:17:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:38:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly