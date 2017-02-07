Man suspected of trashing ex's home

A Jonesboro man could face criminal mischief charges after police say he trashed his ex-girlfriend’s home, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

The 35-year-old victim told police Monday the father of her child had moved out of their home in the 3500-block of Rustic Cove but had come back to pick up the last of his property while she was gone.

In addition to getting his belongings, the police report said the man flipped over several kitchen appliances including the refrigerator and washer and smashed the microwave onto the floor. He also removed all of the dishes in the kitchen cabinets and threw them onto the floor, breaking them.

In the living area, the man reportedly flipped over all of the furniture, smashed a TV, and broke an entertainment center. The 36-year-old suspect also tore down every picture frame and item from the wall and broke them, police said.

In the bedrooms, the report said he pulled all of the clothes out of the closets and threw them onto the floor.

Before leaving, police say he broke the toilet then turned on all of the water faucets in the house.

“The back of the house was flooded with standing water in the bedrooms and hallway,” Officer Tanner Huff stated in his incident report.

The victim placed the damage at $15,000.

If arrested, the named suspect could be charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief.

