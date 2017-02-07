Man suspected of trashing ex's home

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Pocahontas High School’s graduating seniors started a new tradition on Thursday.
One county is looking for volunteers to help deal with children in and out of foster care.
At least 200 vehicles will be in Heritage Park in Piggott later this month for a car show, providing a major economic boost for the Clay County town.
County road department crews in Clay County have been working this week to survey roads damaged by recent flooding, with the work only beginning.
A Jonesboro hookah lounge that has applied for a private club license was given official notice by the Jonesboro Fire Marshal's office this week.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
