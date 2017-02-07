Cleburne County man arrested after traffic stop - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cleburne County man arrested after traffic stop

James Tyler Holland (Source: Cleburne County Jail via VineLink) James Tyler Holland (Source: Cleburne County Jail via VineLink)
HEBER SPRINGS, AR (KAIT) -

A man who reportedly fought with Cleburne County deputies now faces a series of charges after a traffic stop Monday afternoon, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.

James Tyler Holland of Heber Springs was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Heber Springs Road South.

Brown said in a news release that deputies pulled over the vehicle and noticed Holland, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

"The deputies then attempted to effect an arrest on the person, who in turn attempted to flee the scene," Brown said, noting Holland, who had been sought on a misdemeanor warrant, then fought with deputies as they tried to arrest him. "One of the deputies deployed pepper spray onto the subject, which led to the subject's compliance."

Holland was being held Tuesday in the Cleburne County jail.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:48:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:11:13 GMT
    Millie Walling (Source: Family)Millie Walling (Source: Family)

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

  • Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:04:47 GMT
    Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

  • Students graduate, learn leadership

    Students graduate, learn leadership

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:17:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:38:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly