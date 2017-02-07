Cleburne County man arrested after traffic stop

A man who reportedly fought with Cleburne County deputies now faces a series of charges after a traffic stop Monday afternoon, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said.

James Tyler Holland of Heber Springs was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, battery, disorderly conduct, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Heber Springs Road South.

Brown said in a news release that deputies pulled over the vehicle and noticed Holland, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

"The deputies then attempted to effect an arrest on the person, who in turn attempted to flee the scene," Brown said, noting Holland, who had been sought on a misdemeanor warrant, then fought with deputies as they tried to arrest him. "One of the deputies deployed pepper spray onto the subject, which led to the subject's compliance."

Holland was being held Tuesday in the Cleburne County jail.

