Mississippi County man faces at least 40 charges in burglary case

A Mississippi County man reportedly told authorities he committed at least 18 burglaries over a four-week period, taking items from several businesses and homes.

Cordell Askew of Blytheville was arrested on suspicion of 14 counts of commercial burglary, four counts of residential burglary, 18 counts of theft of property, attempted commercial burglary, attempted theft of property, obstructing governmental operations and possession of firearms by certain persons.

According to Blytheville police Lt. Scott Adams, the burglaries happened between Jan. 8 and Feb. 4 until police got word that Askew had tried to break into McHaney Monuments on West McHaney Street.

A witness was able to identify Askew and officers later interviewed Askew, Adams said, noting Askew made a spontaneous comment about the break-ins.

"Cordell stated that he sold all of the property including the guns, and it didn't matter how much time he got, he would go back to breaking into places when he got out," Adams said.

Adams said jewelry and handguns were taken from a home on Park Street, as well as two rifles from a business on Hutson Street. Antiques were also taken from a home on East Main Street.

Adams also said Askew has a lengthy criminal history including 24 counts of failure to appear, fleeing in a vehicle, four counts of fleeing on foot, drug possession, theft, and aggravated assault.

A $100,000 bond was set for Askew by Blytheville District Judge Shannon Langston Monday.



