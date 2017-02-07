Gov. Hutchinson to sign higher education funding formula bill We - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gov. Hutchinson to sign higher education funding formula bill Wednesday

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A bill that will tie student progress among the state's college students to higher education funding is set to be signed into law Wednesday. 

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will sign HB1209 into law during an 11:15 a.m. press conference at the state Capitol. The bill will base the state's higher education formula to student progress instead of the current formula, which is based on student enrollment. 

According to the bill, the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board will create policies for the state's two and four-year colleges and universities. Funding will be based on the completion of student educational goals, progression toward students' completion of programs of study and the differences in missions for colleges and universities. 

However, the new funding formula will not determine the funding for medical schools, divisions of agriculture or system offices.

The bill will also work on helping students transfer from two to four-year colleges, plus push for more students graduating in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields as well as high demand fields, supporters have said. 

The bill was approved by an 80-10 margin in the House on Jan. 30 and a 32-1 vote in the Senate on Feb. 6. Also, the bill had at least a dozen sponsors including area Reps. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, James Sturch, R-Batesville and Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro.  

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Cave City family using tragedy to help others

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:48:31 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:11 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:11:13 GMT
    Millie Walling (Source: Family)Millie Walling (Source: Family)

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

    A Cave City family has seen its share of heartache in recent months with the loss of their two-year-old daughter. 

  • Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Victim: man offered her ride, then sexually assaulted her

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:04:47 GMT
    Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)Sergio Mancilla (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

    Jonesboro police made contact with the alleged victim in the 1900-block of West Matthews. She told police she was walking home from the doctor's office on West Huntington when a truck, driven by a man later identified as Sergio Mancilla, circled her location several times. 

  • Students graduate, learn leadership

    Students graduate, learn leadership

    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:17:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-12 02:38:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    A program that helps young men learn leadership skills had its seventh annual graduation Thursday night. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly