Harps set to open in Pocahontas

Pocahontas will be getting a new grocery store and city officials are happy about the opportunity.

According to Pocahontas Mayor Kary Story, Harps Grocery Store will open at the corner of Highland Boulevard and North Thomasville Street on Feb. 15. The company hosted a job fair in January to fill several jobs at the store.

However, as of Tuesday, at least 23 jobs were still available including jobs for cashier and cake decorator.

Anyone interested in applying can go to the store's website.

