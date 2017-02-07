Etowah police search for theft suspects - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Etowah police search for theft suspects

Mississippi County authorities are looking for the suspects who reportedly stole $10,000 worth of items early Tuesday. 

According to Etowah Police Chief Joe Riney, the thefts happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the small Mississippi County town. A trailer and lawn mower were reportedly stolen from one home and a 4-wheeler was taken from another home, Riney said. 

Authorities spent Tuesday developing leads in the theft case, including reviewing video from several homes in the area. 

Anyone with information on the thefts can call Etowah Police at 870-740-8911 or by email at etowahpd@sbcglobal.net. 

