Hornersville fights against deteriorating infrastructure

7:47 p.m., Feb. 8 UPDATE: Senath-Hornersville school officials said Wednesday that they are concerned about roads in the district as Hornersville mayor William Foresythe said the city is close to receiving a grant to fix infrastructure problems.

School officials said in a letter this week that bus drivers have to dodge potholes every day, putting kids at risk. District officials also said a plan to patch the holes is a temporary fix to an ongoing problem.

The Hornersville mayor is fighting against deteriorating infrastructure while also trying to get funding to fix it.

Mayor William Foresythe showed a Region 8 News crew around the town of roughly 630 people Tuesday.

He said the city struggles with smashed water lines, pipes coming up from the ground and roads in rough conditions.

Foresythe added these things have to be fixed in order for the town to be saved from washing out.

He said the problems are a ripple effect, which prompts the city to start with the sewer lines that are feet under the ground.

“The water comes up and filters under the city," Foresythe said. "We have an aquifer and sewer lines way under the city.”

He said when the water comes up; it is actually not as bad when it goes down.

“When the water goes down, it stays down for a long period of time and the water pipes are just hanging there,” he added.

Over time, this caused the city’s pipes to deteriorate, which then led to drains stopping up, and also caused road damage.

This stopped the flow of water, which in turn Mayor Foresythe said could eventually wash out of the city.

“There's 10,000 acres of woods out there--swamp--that's got a lot of water,” Foresythe said. “We are getting water all the way from Cape Girardeau all the way down to here. When that all floods and fills up and Big Lake can't take anymore, this is the next place it's coming to.”

Foresythe said the city does not have the money to fix all of these problems.

To receive grants, they must show in-kind progress.

“Right now, we are really close to getting this $461,000 grant if we will do what in-kind that we are supposed to do,” Foresythe said.

He said the city needs extra help. So far, they have used all of their equipment to clean out ditches and drains.

Foresythe said the city clerk is also attending Federal Emergency Management Agency meetings to get more information to help the situation.

“That’s why we are going to Jefferson City and places like that to talk to our congressmen,” he said. “When you fix one problem, there seems like there is always another one. If this levee breaks, boom, straight into town, you’ve got people flooding.”

Foresythe said in-kind effort needs to be more permanent to gain better chances of receiving further financial help.

