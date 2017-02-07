Newport Special School District keeping an eye on flu virus - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Newport Special School District keeping an eye on flu virus

NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

A Southeast Missouri school closed Monday because several students had the flu. And schools all over Region 8 are taking notice.

In Jackson County,at least five students attending Newport High School were out of school after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

According to Newport Superintendent Dr. Larry Bennett, the entire school district is taking extra precautions to make sure the flu virus does not spread.  

He said the school's custodians, along with teachers and staff are cleaning and disinfecting desks, door handles, and any other places that students may touch.

"Anything that looks like flu or any kind of disease or illness that is going to be potentially rampant, we do step up that cleaning," he said. "We clean on a regular basis, but maybe we need to disinfect a little bit more."

According to Crystal Daniels, the school's nurse, the students have taken advantage of the flu shot clinic provided by the school in the fall.

"Any kids that have it, they can't come to school," she said. "They also need to have a doctor's note that keeps them out of school for three to five days; or until they're not running a fever."

Superintendent Bennett said right now, the Newport School District hasn't had any attendance issues.

