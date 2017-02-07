Humane society wants tougher laws on abuse

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog died from blunt force trauma. This is not the only case of animal cruelty in the county.

There have been around 75 animal abuse cases this year. That number is up from last year.

Tena Petix with Kennett Animal Control said this is something she sees every day.

Petix said the Kennett city attorney fights hard for animals, but he can do so much.

People found guilty of animal abuse in Kennett could face a $500 fine, a maximum of 90 days in jail, or receive community service. That is all up to the judge presiding over the case.

Petix said it is going to take the entire community to fight for stricter animal abuse laws.

“They shouldn’t get to walk away with a fine, even if it is just $500,” Petix said. “That dog lost its life because of their negligence. I’m thinking they need more jail time, you know. If they do get community service, make them work in shelters.”

Petix said she has reached out to members of the Kennett City Council and hopes to have a meeting with Mayor Bob Handcock to see if any changes can be made.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android