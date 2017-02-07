City council tables sidewalk committee, approves roof bid

A plan to appoint people to a committee to discuss the sidewalk issue in Jonesboro was tabled to give more people an opportunity to participate.

The Jonesboro City Council agreed Tuesday to wait until Feb. 21 to appoint people to a committee that will discuss and come up with recommendations on the issue.

Council member David McClain asked the council to hold off on the appointments and that the committee needed to be more representative of the people in Jonesboro.

Supporters of the plan have said sidewalks will address certain safety concerns around the city, while those opposed have stressed the increased costs of building and maintaining sidewalks as a reason for their opposition.

Individuals interested in serving on the committee can contact the Jonesboro mayor's office at (870) 932-1052.

In other action, council members approved a $35,404 bid from Jonesboro Roofing Company to do roof repairs to the old Justice Complex on West Washington Avenue.

During the meeting, several officials said roof leaks as well as the cost of replacing ceiling tiles each time it rains as reasons why the project should be done. The project will be funded by the city's 2017 capital improvement fund.

Also, council members voted to extend a promissory note until Feb. 5, 2018, for the Miracle League field project in Jonesboro.

The $400,000 note with First Security Bank has an interest rate of 1.55%. At the meeting, Mayor Harold Perrin said the project has raised nearly $3.2 million with nearly $2.8 million of the project already paid off.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android