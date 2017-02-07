Pocahontas child receives wish from Make-a-Wish

A child in Pocahontas had their wish granted Tuesday night, with a trip to the Magic Kingdom.

Three-year-old Hunter attended the Corning/Piggott basketball game Tuesday night and was called to center court. From there, the child received the trip and had an opportunity to play a quick game of whiffle ball with Mickey and Minnie.

Make-A-Wish officials said area residents made the trip a reality and helped to support the child's wish.

