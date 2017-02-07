Crimestoppers: Thieves steal 64 guns from pawn shop

When 64 stolen guns hit the streets, that’s a problem. It’s one the Jonesboro Police Department is eager to solve. When a violent crime could spawn more violent crimes it moves to the top of JPD’s list.

This week on Crimestoppers, JPD is looking for information to solve an extraordinary burglary at Turtle Creek Pawn on Highland Drive in Jonesboro.

Sunday night, while most people were watching the Super Bowl, the four thieves were using a stolen truck to smash in the back door of the pawn shop.

Once inside, they went to work, each of them making multiple runs out of the store after filling up with guns and rifles.

The alarms went off, but the detective working this case says the signal never made it to JPD, so the criminals had an hour to keep going back. In all, they went into the store six times, collecting 64 guns in the haul.

If you have information that can help solve this case, please call Crimestoppers anonymously. No one will ask your name.

Our two warrant watches combine for 46 warrants this week.

Let's start with Kevin Oden Jr.

He has 31 of them. The largest chunk is for contempt of court, but take note of that lone warrant for felony battery.

Up next, Laurienne Johnson. She has 15 total warrants out of JPD. All of them for contempt of court.

If you can help police find Laurienne Johnson or Kevin Oden Jr., that's worth money. Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP or text it.

Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that. Then, in the message, type in 935stop. One word, followed by your tip. Hit send and you'll get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. This is yours to keep for any future reward. That's how Crimestoppers works, 935-STOP.

