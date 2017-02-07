Five Rivers Medical Center opens rural clinic

A new health clinic in Pocahontas has been busy with patients.

Officials are hopeful that the area's growth will attract doctors to the region.

Five Rivers Medical Center opened a clinic in East Pocahontas on U.S. 67 in a former ambulance building earlier this week.

According to officials, the clinic will offer full primary and women's healthcare.

The plans for the $125,000 project began last year when a study showed that the area was short about 13 primary care physicians.

Medical Director Jeffery Coon said the region's growth could translate to growth at the clinic.

"I think we are going to grow. As the community grows, revenue, of course, the PECO plant here and a lot of people moving into town so there is a lot of excitement happening in Pocahontas right now," Coon said.

The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and may add Saturday and Sunday hours when they hire more physicians.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android