Two taken to hospital after crash

Jonesboro police responded to an accident on Red Wolf Boulevard near the Mall at Turtle Creek Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m.

The driver ran off the road, hit a ditch, and flipped.

A man and woman were taken to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

