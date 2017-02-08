Mens College Hoops: WBC Eagles Score Season High 113 in Victory

The Overview:

Date: February 7, 2017

Score: Williams Baptist College 113 vs. St. Louis College of Pharmacy 52

Records: WBC (7-14, AMC 3-12) vs. STLCOP (0-20, 0-17)

Location: St. Louis, Mo.

_____________

Dominating Performance:

The Eagles basketball squad from Williams Baptist College traveled to St. Louis, Mo., on Tuesday night for a game against St. Louis College of Pharmacy. WBC’s offense exploded for a season-high 113 points. They won the game 113-52.

The key stat in the victory was rebounds. The Eagles won the rebounding battle 42-to-18. This led WBC to take 73 shots, compared to just 51 for STLCOP. Williams took advantage of the statistic by making 47 of their 73 attempts, while holding the Eutectics to 18-of-51 from the floor.

WBC also scored a season-high 46 points off of the 24 turnovers they forced. Nineteen of the turnovers were steals.

Finally, the Eagles bench completely dominated Pharmacy’s. Williams scored 56 bench points, while holding STLCOP to zero.

________________

Six Guys Reach Double-Figures:

Abel Yekeh secured his third double-double on the season. He scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor.

E.J. Rucker scored 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He came up one rebound short of a double-double after securing nine during the contest. The only other starter in double-figures was Marquez Chew, who made 5-of-7 from the field to score 10 points.

Allen Buchanan, Dominique Dyes, and D’Angelo Griffin all came off the bench to score double digits. Buchanan made 9-of-10 from the field for 18, while Dyes scored 15, and Griffin notched 10.

_________

Conference Outlook:

The team is still in the mix for an American Midwest Conference playoff spot. The top eight teams qualify and WBC sits 3.5 games out of the final spot with seven games remaining.

___________

Up Next:

Williams returns home for three straight conference games. They will start on Thursday, Feb. 9, against 22nd ranked Freed-Hardeman University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Following that, WBC will host Lyon College (Feb. 11) and Central Baptist College (Feb. 14).